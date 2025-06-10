Kasiya Graphite Suitable for Titanium Production

Sovereign Metals (ASX:SVM) announced that natural graphite from its Kasiya Project in Malawi is suitable for producing high-performance titanium metal products. This follows analysis by Japanese titanium metal producer Toho Titanium (TYO:5727), which concluded the rutile sample from Kasiya met its stringent quality standards. Specifically, Kasiya’s rutile exceeded the requirement for titanium oxide grade (>95%), demonstrated low levels of deleterious elements and radiation, and exhibited suitable particle size distribution and density.

CEO Frank Eagar emphasized the validation by Toho Titanium as confirmation of Kasiya’s rutile being a ‘premium and purest form of titanium feedstock’. He stated that the company is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the intersection of resource security, aerospace supply chain realignment, and national defence priorities. Increased political risk and military conflict drove global defense spending to US$2.46 trillion in 2024, representing a 7.4% real-terms increase, which increases demand for titanium. The commercial aerospace sector also contributes to titanium demand, with consumption forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7% over the next decade.