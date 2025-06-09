OpenAI hits US$10bn in annual recurring revenue

Company doubles revenue in a year but posts US$5bn loss; targets US$125bn by 2029

OpenAI has surpassed US$10bn in annual recurring revenue (ARR), driven by surging demand for its ChatGPT products and developer tools. The milestone—reached less than three years after the launch of ChatGPT—underscores the company’s rapid rise and growing commercial footprint.

An OpenAI spokesperson said the ARR figure includes consumer subscriptions, enterprise ChatGPT offerings, and API usage, but excludes licensing revenue from Microsoft and other one-off deals.

The latest figure nearly doubles OpenAI’s ARR from 2024, which stood at around US$5.5bn. However, the San Francisco-based company also posted a US$5bn loss last year, reflecting the immense infrastructure and R&D costs associated with training and operating large-scale AI models.

Despite the losses, investors have backed OpenAI’s ambitious trajectory. The company raised US$40bn in March in what is believed to be the largest private tech deal to date. At that valuation, OpenAI is trading at approximately 30 times revenue—reflecting high-growth expectations from backers including Microsoft, SoftBank, Altimeter, Coatue and Thrive Capital.

OpenAI is reportedly targeting US$125bn in revenue by 2029.

As of March 2025, the company reported over 500 million weekly active users and 3 million paying business customers—up from 2 million in February.