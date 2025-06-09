Precious Metals Forum Focuses on Gold Demand

ABC Bullion will host the 2025 Precious Metals Forum: Gold and the New World Order on August 19th in Sydney. The forum, hosted by General Manager Jordan Eliseo, will delve into the current demand and future potential of precious metals, with a particular emphasis on gold, silver, and platinum. Speakers include investment banker Jim Rickards, ABC Refinery’s Head of Institutional Markets Nicholas Frappell, and Westgold Resources CEO Wayne Bramwell.

The event takes place amidst rising precious metal prices. As of June 6th, gold prices averaged US$3370 per ounce, representing a 28.46% increase year-to-date. Silver is currently priced at US$36.03 per ounce, reflecting a 1% increase, while platinum has risen 1.28% to US$1,154.20 per ounce. Recent gold demand has been driven partly by global trade uncertainties stemming from policies like US President Donald Trump’s tariffs. ABC Bullion specializes in assisting investors with buying and selling gold, silver, platinum, and palladium.