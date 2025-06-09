Matsa Resources Advances Devon Pit Gold Mine

Matsa Resources (ASX:MAT) is actively progressing its Devon Pit Gold Mine project in Western Australia, with site preparation for the starter pit now complete. The company anticipates commencing mining operations at the starter pit this month, with initial ore stockpiling on-site. Haulage of the ore to FMR’s Greenfields Mill is scheduled to begin next month, marking a significant step towards gold production.

The first parcel of 50,000 tonnes of ore is expected to be processed in mid-late September 2025, with a subsequent processing campaign planned for December 2025. Executive Chairman Paul Poli highlighted the on-site presence of essential equipment, including drill rigs, excavators, and dozers, emphasizing the high level of activity and progress at the Devon Pit Gold Mine. He also noted the dewatering of the existing Devon Pit has commenced. These activities position Matsa Resources to become a notable gold producer in the Laverton area of Western Australia. Adding to the positive outlook, gold prices are currently experiencing an upward trend, recently hitting a near one-month high, driven by weaker US economic data and a dovish stance from the Federal Reserve. Spot prices are currently around $5,166.89 per ounce.