Locksley Resources Pursues OTCQB Venture Market Listing

Locksley Resources (ASX:LKY) has engaged Viriathus Capital to facilitate its listing on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States. This move is part of Locksley’s strategy to enhance access to North American investors and promote its Mojave Critical Minerals Project in California. The OTCQB market is designed for early-stage and developing international companies. Viriathus Capital will manage all listing certifications, regulatory compliance, and filing obligations with the OTC Markets Group.

Locksley’s Chairman, Nathan Lude, views the OTCQB listing as a key step in attracting US investor interest to the Mojave Project, which covers 20.9km2 and is located on California’s border with Nevada. The project holds significant potential for rare earth deposits. Locksley, with a market capitalization of $20.16 million, is focused on copper, gold, and base metal assets in Australia, while actively exploring rare earths in the US. The company’s initiative aligns with growing momentum in critical mineral policy and supply chain localization, supporting engagement with US institutions, partners, and investment avenues. Locksley Resources will also attend the Noosa Mining Investor Conference from July 23-25.