Mining Industry Focuses on Bereavement Support

The mining industry is intensifying efforts to raise awareness about support services available to families following workplace fatalities. While safety remains the top priority, organizations like Miners’ Promise are partnering with groups like Acting Consulting Training (ACT) Australia to highlight resources often overlooked by newer mining operations. Preliminary data from Safe Work Australia indicates one mining death in 2025, following 11 fatalities in 2024, exceeding the 2019-2023 average of seven. ACT Australia is staging ‘The Gift,’ a play exploring the complexities of grief, at the Future of Mining conference in Perth on July 1st.

Miners’ Promise, founded in 2010, offers care, counselling, and financial aid to bereaved mining families. ACT Australia’s Susan Fleming notes that while larger mining firms are generally aware of these services, emerging miners often lack this knowledge. Helen Fitzroy, who established Miners’ Promise after losing her husband in a mining accident, aims to reshape safety standards and improve crisis response within the industry. The play seeks to deepen understanding of the long-term needs of grieving families and the extensive support required during their healing process.