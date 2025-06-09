NSW Mine Digitizes for Enhanced Safety

A New South Wales mine has transitioned to a fully digital operation by implementing RCT-Powered by Epiroc’s AutoNav Lite system on its CAT 2900 production fleet. The upgrade replaces the site’s previous analogue system, enhancing both efficiency and safety. The new system uses digital analogue technology mounted on Toyota Land Cruiser utilities, enabling operators to remotely control automated load haul dump machines from customized telecabins. These cabins underwent digital upgrades, including network management, tailored to the mine’s specific requirements, ensuring reliable connectivity in remote locations.

By digitizing operations, the system allows crews to monitor machinery status and diagnose load haul dump machines without needing to return to a control room. This reduces the amount of time spent in potentially hazardous areas, significantly improving workplace safety and overall operational efficiency. These upgrades come at a crucial time, as Australian governments increase their focus on mining operation safety due to ongoing fatalities. NSW Resources’ Mine Safety Performance Report documented 767 injuries between 2022 and 2023. National data from Safe Work Australia shows 4,707 workplace fatalities from 2003 to 2023, with 168 deaths in 2024 alone, including 11 in mining.