Queensland Boosts CopperString Project Funding to $2.4B

The Queensland Government has significantly increased its investment in the CopperString 2032 project, allocating a record $2.4 billion in the 2025-26 State Budget. This funding nearly doubles last year’s commitment of $1.4 billion, underscoring the government’s dedication to the project. CopperString 2032, spearheaded by Powerlink, involves the construction of 840km of new electricity transmission lines connecting Mount Isa to the National Electricity Market (NEM) near Townsville.

Groundwork is scheduled to commence in 2025-26 at the $225 million Hughenden Hub, facilitating the integration of future renewable energy sources from Flinders into the NEM. Powerlink will also focus on establishing site accommodations along the Eastern Link and procuring essential materials such as transformers, lines, and tower steel. Treasurer and Minister for Energy David Janetzki emphasized that this investment provides much-needed certainty to regional communities, local councils, and investors.

The CopperString project broke ground in July 2024, focusing on workforce accommodation and facilities. The project remains on track for completion by 2029, with commissioning and energization of the transmission line anticipated by 2031. The connection to the NEM is expected to stimulate economic growth in the resource-rich North West region of Queensland.