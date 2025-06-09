(ASX:AR9) (ASX:CUS) (ASX:EZZ) The next Sip & Learn webinar on Thursday 19 June will feature three companies across cybersecurity, health and wellness and mineral exploration: archTIS, Copper Searchand EZZ Life Science Holdings

Cyber security specialist trusted by defence and legal sectors

Canberra-based archTIS is a pure-play on the rising demand for data-centric security—software that ensures sensitive information stays protected, even within collaborative environments.

Its key platforms include:

Kojensi – secure collaboration for governments and defence

NC Protect – document-level access control and watermarking for Microsoft environments

Direktiv – acquired automation technology enabling zero-touch IT deployments

The company is scaling fast, with strong annual recurring revenue and gross margins, and new wins across Japan, Korea, the US, and Australia’s Department of Defence.

With growing traction inside Five Eyes-aligned nations and early-stage proof-of-concepts across Microsoft and the US DoD, archTIS is positioning itself as the go-to provider for secure cross-domain collaboration.

Copper Search (ASX:CUS) Deep-value explorer chasing big mineral systems in NSW and SA Copper Search’s multi-commodity pipeline includes: Heavy Mineral Sands (HMS) at the Peake Project in SA

Copper-gold porphyry targets at Byrock and Theseus in NSW Helmed by ex-Everest climber and serial explorer Duncan Chessell, the team includes geologists who discovered over $100bn in past resources, including Prominent Hill (BHP) and Jacinth-Ambrosia (Iluka). The model is simple: Low-cost, high-impact exploration

Multiple parallel targets to drive near-term news flow

Leveraging AI-driven geophysics and historical datasets Copper Search gives investors early exposure to emerging mineral provinces—notably in HMS, copper, gold, uranium and rare earths. If even one of its targets hits, the upside could be transformational.

EZZ Life Science Holdings (ASX:EZZ)

High-margin health and wellness brand expanding into the US

EZZ is a rapidly growing life sciences company producing nutraceuticals and skincare, with a strong consumer following in Greater China and plans for US expansion in 2H FY25.

EZZ-branded products—such as growth support capsules, probiotics, and anti-ageing formulations—account for over 94% of sales. The company also distributes EAORON skincare products exclusively in Australia and New Zealand.

With over 750 e-commerce partners and 600+ pharmacies, EZZ combines scale with digital savvy. Its strategic focus now shifts to: