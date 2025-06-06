Western Australia Boosts Economic Resilience with Partnerships

The Western Australian Government is strengthening its economic resilience through strategic partnerships with local businesses, following discussions at the Trade and Economic Resilience roundtable. Key areas of focus include supply chain infrastructure, sovereign capability, market diversification, energy and resource security, and state policy. The government plans to collaborate with the Chamber of Minerals and Energy of Western Australia (CME) and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Western Australia (CCIWA) to develop infrastructure and policies that support affordable and reliable gas-supported energy through a new low-cost system.

Prioritization of transformative projects is also underway, with accelerated and streamlined approval processes for businesses and maintenance of essential common-use infrastructure. A significant emphasis will be placed on ensuring a skilled workforce is available to deliver projects, particularly in the resources and renewable energy sectors. According to Deputy Premier and Treasurer Rita Saffioti, this collaboration with the private sector is crucial for propelling the state forward. The mid-year review indicates a robust economic outlook, with growth expected to increase by 3.5% from 2024 to 2025, building on the 5.7% growth from 2023 to 2024. Western Australia’s mining and resources sector contributed a record $150 billion to the economy during the 2023-2024 financial year.