Mining Sector Seeks Funding in South Australia

The Association of Mining and Exploration Companies (AMEC) is advocating for increased financial support within South Australia’s mining and resources sectors. This call follows the release of the South Australian State Budget 2025, which AMEC says lacks investment attraction incentives. A key concern for AMEC members is the current Mining Act, specifically the 18-year exploration license expiry limit, with the association pushing for extended terms to bolster exploration activities. AMEC CEO Warren Pearce emphasized the critical nature of these amendments for the future of exploration in the state.

AMEC’s proposals include the release and funding of the Critical Minerals Strategy, increased overall funding, streamlined tenement administration, and co-funded drilling initiatives. These recommendations come in response to a reported $28 million decrease in total exploration spending in South Australia, as indicated by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) March 2025 quarter results. While the budget allocates $650 million to support Whyalla Steelworks, AMEC argues the mining industry requires specific support to discover and develop new mines. The association also noted the delayed release of the Critical Minerals Strategy, making South Australia the only Australian jurisdiction without such a strategy despite federal commitments to energy transition relying on these minerals.