Nordic Resources Expands Finnish Gold Footprint

Nordic Resources (ASX:NNL) has finalized its acquisition of Northgold’s Finnish subsidiaries, Fennia Gold Oy and Lakeuden Malmi Oy, securing 100% interest in the Kopsa, Kiimala Trend, and Hirsikangas gold projects. The deal, initially announced in April 2025, involved a cash payment of approximately $325,000 (at a fixed rate of 6.15 AUD to SEK) and the issuance of 70 million Nordic Resources shares. This strategic move aims to bolster Nordic’s exploration and development activities in Finland, complementing ongoing joint venture discussions for the Pulju Project in Finnish Lapland.

All three acquired projects are situated within the Middle Ostrobothnia Gold Belt, known for its rich gold and base metal deposits. The Kopsa Project, a key asset, boasts a resource of 23.2 million tonnes @ 1.09 grams per tonne gold equivalent, starting from the surface. Historical drilling data indicates the potential for further mineralization along strike and beneath the existing resource. Recent reports also highlighted the expansion of the Kiimala Trend resource inventory to 147,000 ounces of gold equivalent, further solidifying Nordic Resources’ resource base in the region. As global gold supply is expected to stay relatively stable at 5,000 tonnes per year through 2030, Nordic’s strategic acquisitions position them to capitalize on high gold prices.