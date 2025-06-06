Victoria Inspects Mining Sites for Risk Mitigation

The Victorian State Government is deploying its Earth Resources Regulator to inspect mining and quarry sites in Mitchell, Macedon Ranges, and Mount Alexander shires between June 18th and 20th. This initiative aims to prevent operational risks and ensure operators adhere to work plan commitments. Acting Chief Inspector Rebecca Carlton stated that inspections will focus on site boundaries, extraction limits, dust and noise management, and overall workplace responsibilities. Any poorly managed risks will require immediate attention and rectification.

WorkSafe Victoria reported 1,991 incidents in mining operations for 2022, a decrease from the 3,246 incidents recorded in 2020. The Minerals Council of Australia’s data highlights the significant economic impact of the Victorian mineral sector, contributing $569.1 million to the state’s economy in 2023-2024. While the mining sector utilizes less than 0.2% of Victoria’s land, its economic contribution remains substantial. According to Safe Work Australia, there were 168 worker fatalities in 2024, a decrease from the five-year average of 191. As of May 29th, 43 workplace fatalities have been recorded this year, with one in the mining sector, compared to 11 mining fatalities last year. The government emphasizes the importance of these inspections to protect communities, infrastructure, and the environment.