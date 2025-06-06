Dark Star Minerals Begins Uranium Exploration

Dark Star Minerals (CSE:BATT) has commenced compiling historical data and planning exploration activities at the Bleasdell uranium deposit located in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The company aims to leverage existing datasets from previous operators to strategize surface exploration and prepare for confirmatory and exploratory drilling at the site. The initial focus will be on the Horn and Jackpine zones, areas known for uranium-bearing pegmatite dykes.

Dark Star highlights the presence of three additional zones identified by prior explorers, suggesting potential deposit expansion opportunities. CEO Marc Branson expressed enthusiasm about exploring Bleasdell, noting its historically defined deposit containing 620,700 pounds of triuranium octoxide. Historical exploration between 1956 and 1957 included 148 drillholes totaling 3,738.6 meters, yielding results such as 2.56 meters at 0.12% triuranium octoxide and 1.21 meters at 0.62% triuranium octoxide.

Saskatchewan is considered a favorable jurisdiction for mining investment, ranking first in Canada according to the Fraser Institute’s Annual Survey of Mining Companies 2023. The province hosts occurrences of 27 of Canada’s 34 critical minerals. In 2023, Saskatchewan’s mining sector recorded its second-highest sales revenue, driven by increased potash and uranium sales, exceeding C$12.8 billion. Exploration expenditures reached C$357 million, with planned spending intentions exceeding C$410 million for 2024. Dark Star Minerals aims to advance Canada’s uranium and critical mineral resources for a sustainable energy future.