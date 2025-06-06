Graphite Demand Surges, Supply Deficit Looms

The demand for natural graphite is projected to increase substantially, driven by the rising need for lithium-ion batteries and active anode material. This surge is expected to create a near-term supply deficit. The International Energy Agency (IEA) forecasts that clean energy demand will constitute 54% of total graphite demand by 2030 under its Stated Policies Scenario (STEPS), with even higher mineral demands in its net-zero scenario. The global graphite market is projected to grow from US$8.32 billion in 2025 to US$13.35 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%.

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence predicts a 140% increase in natural graphite demand by 2030, necessitating approximately 1.7 million tonnes of additional material. Fulfilling this demand requires the development of about 30 new natural graphite mines and 12 new synthetic graphite plants globally. Each EV contains approximately 100kg of coated spherical graphite, requiring 10 to 30 times more graphite than lithium. The minimum purity required stands at 99.95% Cg. While Asia-Pacific dominates the market, primarily through China, natural graphite production is concentrated in Mozambique, Madagascar, and Brazil, with smaller contributions from Russia and Vietnam. Recognizing the geographic concentration, Australia, the UK, the European Union, and the US classify graphite as a critical mineral due to its vital role in lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles.