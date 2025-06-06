BluGlass secures $230k GaN laser order from Indian Defence Ministry

Sydney-based semiconductor firm BluGlass (ASX:BLG) has been approved as a supplier to India’s Ministry of Defence, landing an initial US$230,000 contract to support advanced laser development.

BluGlass announced on Thursday that its US subsidiary has received a purchase order from the Solid State Physics Laboratory (SSPL), a key Indian government research institution specialising in semiconductor materials and defence technologies.

The deal covers development services to benchmark fabrication processes for gallium nitride (GaN) laser diodes—compact, high-performance lasers suited to defence and quantum applications.

BluGlass CEO Jim Haden said the approval reflects the company’s expanding global reach in defence and photonics:

“BluGlass was selected due to our ability to solve our customers’ most complex problems and expertise in developing high-performance GaN laser technology for next-generation applications.”

Haden noted India’s strategic push to enhance its technological base, particularly in defence and quantum technologies.

GaN lasers are increasingly critical in applications such as:

Underwater and atmospheric LiDAR

Optical countermeasures and jamming

Secure communications

Quantum sensing and computing

“GaN lasers offer compact performance, higher photon energy, and improved temperature stability,” Haden said, adding that BluGlass’ vertically integrated manufacturing model provides partners with strategic supply chain advantages.

BluGlass is one of a small number of companies globally offering end-to-end GaN laser diode manufacturing. Its operations span Australia and the US, servicing industrial, biomedical, defence, and scientific markets.

The company’s proprietary manufacturing platform—remote plasma chemical vapour deposition (RPCVD)—enables low-temperature, high-efficiency production of custom and volume laser diode products.

Shares in BluGlass last traded 11.11% higher.