Mirrabooka Investment Limited (ASX: MIR) has announced the successful completion of its 1-for-7 non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer, raising approximately $85 million. The offer, priced at $3.06 per new share, closed on June 2, 2025, and witnessed significant demand from eligible shareholders. According to the announcement released on June 5, 2025, the Entitlement Offer, including subscriptions under the Top-Up Facility, was oversubscribed, reflecting strong investor confidence in the company’s prospects. Eligible shareholders applied for approximately 33.0 million New Shares under the Entitlement Offer and Top-Up Facility, resulting in a total take-up rate of approximately 119%. This oversubscription necessitated a scale-back of applications under the Top-Up Facility to ensure equitable allocation, a decision made by the Mirrabooka Board. Refunds for scaled-back applications will be dispatched from June 10, 2025. The newly issued shares are expected to be allotted on June 10, 2025, and are slated to commence trading on the ASX on a normal settlement basis from June 11, 2025. These new shares will rank equally with existing shares. Holding statements are scheduled for dispatch on June 11, 2025, with shareholders responsible for confirming their holdings before trading. This successful capital raise positions Mirrabooka to pursue its investment objectives and potentially capitalize on emerging opportunities in the market.