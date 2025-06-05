Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) announced the early closure of its Share Purchase Plan (SPP) on June 6, 2025, after successfully raising A$1.6 million. The SPP, initially aiming for a maximum of A$1 million, was part of a larger A$11 million capital raising initiative announced on May 12, 2025. The company cited an ‘overwhelming response’ from investors as the reason for the early closure.

The updated timetable indicates that new shares under the SPP will be issued and an Appendix 2A lodged on Monday, June 16, 2025. Trading of these new shares is scheduled to commence on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, with holding statements dispatched on the same day. Vertex Minerals reserves the right to alter these dates based on market conditions, SPP circumstances, and business needs, subject to ASX Listing Rules and applicable laws. Any material changes to the timetable will be disclosed on the ASX promptly. The SPP’s strong reception underscores investor confidence in Vertex Minerals’ strategic direction and future prospects. This capital injection will likely bolster the company’s ability to execute its operational and expansion plans. The announcement was approved by Executive Chairman, Roger Jackson.