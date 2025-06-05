Lincoln Minerals Advances Uranium Exploration in Australia

Lincoln Minerals (ASX:LML) has secured a Native Title Mining Agreement with the Gawler Ranges Aboriginal Corporation, paving the way for continued exploration at its Jungle Dam uranium prospect. This agreement grants Lincoln Minerals access to Exploration Licence 5942, located in South Australia, following registration approval from the Department of Energy and Mining. The company plans to expedite drilling at Jungle Dam, commencing in September, bolstered by historical gravity data and open-source geological information released by the government. Previous drilling indicated uranium mineralization, with intersections of up to 570 parts per million reported from drillhole WCRC008.

CEO Jonathon Trewartha emphasized the significance of the agreement, highlighting the company’s commitment to a respectful and mutually beneficial partnership with the Gawler Ranges Aboriginal Corporation. Jungle Dam, situated approximately 45km northeast of Kimba, South Australia, represents a greenfields uranium mineralization discovery initially made by Lincoln Minerals in 2007. The Gawler Ranges Aboriginal Corporation manages land activities across 758,900 hectares within the native title area on behalf of the Barngarla, Kokatha, and Wirangu people.