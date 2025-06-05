Provenance Gold Targets Untapped Oregon Gold

Provenance Gold (CSE:PAU) is setting its sights on the Sunday Hill prospect within its Eldorado East Project in Malheur County, Oregon. The company is targeting unexplored contact areas believed to contain diorite and black shale, following sampling that indicated rapid gold precipitation. Thirteen samples were collected at the Sunday Hill ridge to assess gold content across surface materials, with results pending announcement. Provenance believes thermal solutions spreading from diorite to the north suggest that black carbonaceous shale likely triggered the rapid precipitation, making the fractured contact area a prime location for gold deposits. Historical placer mining activities in the Mormon Basin further support the area’s gold potential.

To further investigate the geological features, Provenance plans to conduct a drone magnetic survey to see beneath the placer layers. Seventeen initial drill pad locations have been selected at Sunday Hill, and permit applications are being prepared to begin initial drilling. Chairman Rauno Perttu expressed his enthusiasm for the project’s potential, particularly in comparison to others he has reviewed. The Eldorado Project contains the historical Sunday Hill Mine, previously drilled by Capri Resources in the 1980s. These drills returned a near-surface gold-bearing zone averaging 23.15 grams per tonne, with a historical resource of 231,000 tonnes.