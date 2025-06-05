Lotus Resources Gains Approval for Uranium Project

Lotus Resources (ASX:LOT) has secured a crucial regulatory approval for its Kayelekera Uranium Project in Malawi. The Malawi Environment Protection Authority (MEPA) has approved the project’s Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA), providing a clear pathway to restart uranium production. The ESIA ensures that environmental impacts are adequately addressed and mitigated. With a market capitalization of $426.55 million, Lotus Resources is now focused on final preparations to begin uranium production, which is projected for Q3 2025. Managing Director Greg Bittar emphasized the company’s commitment to working with MEPA and prioritizing safety and security for its team, local communities, and the environment as operations recommence.

The approval of the ESIA has led to the resignation of ESG Committee Chair Dixie Marshall from the company’s board. Non-executive Chairman Michael Bowen acknowledged Marshall’s contributions to the company’s progress towards becoming a global uranium producer. Lotus Resources is an Africa-focused uranium company with key projects including Kayelekera and Letlhakane, with Kayelekera poised to be its primary production hub.