Virgin Australia Set for Market Relisting

Virgin Australia is poised to relist on the Australian stock market through an Initial Public Offering (IPO) valued at A$685 million ($443 million USD). This move comes after the airline was under Bain Capital’s control, betting that the investor climate is favorable despite global economic volatility. Bain Capital plans to sell 30% of the airline’s equity, retaining a substantial 40% stake. Qatar Airways holds a 25% stake in the company. The relisting marks a significant chapter for Virgin Australia as it seeks to regain its position in the competitive aviation sector.