Locate Technologies Invests $1 Million in Bitcoin

Locate Technologies Limited (ASX: LOC), a company focused on AI-driven last-mile delivery solutions, has announced a strategic investment of A$1 million in Bitcoin. This move, revealed in a treasury update released on June 4, 2025, reflects the company’s commitment to aligning shareholder value creation with a forward-looking capital allocation framework.

The company purchased 6.08914 Bitcoin at an average price of A$164,227 per Bitcoin (approximately US$106,110). This initial investment is intended to build a long-term strategic holding in Bitcoin, which Locate Technologies believes will support future acquisitions and growth initiatives as it expands globally.

Locate Technologies emphasizes that it remains a technology-first company. Its core business revolves around two primary platforms: Locate2u, a SaaS platform for managing delivery and service fleets, and Zoom2u, a delivery marketplace operating in Australia. Locate2u offers tools for bookings, route optimization, real-time tracking, and proof-of-delivery, while Zoom2u connects customers with on-demand couriers.

Management is focused on driving growth in both Locate2u and Zoom2u. Further details on developments within these businesses will be included in the Q4 FY25 Quarterly Activities report to be lodged with the ASX. The Bitcoin investment represents a diversification of the company’s treasury strategy, aiming to leverage the potential of digital assets to bolster its long-term financial position.