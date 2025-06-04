Pivotal Metals Identifies Bonanza Gold Targets

Pivotal Metals Limited (ASX:PVT) has announced the identification of bonanza-grade gold targets at its Lorraine project within the Belleterre-Angliers Greenstone Belt (BAGB) in Quebec, Canada. A review of historical data revealed multiple high-grade gold occurrences, including an underground channel sample yielding 28 meters at 45.2 g/t Au and 3.2% Cu. Further exploration highlights include 9.5m @ 14.1 g/t Au & 3.2% Cu in along-strike crosscut, and 0.97m @ 56.2 g/t Au intersected 12m below the 6th level (U-6-76) with visible gold encountered in drilling above the 6th level.

The company has defined a broad 600-meter strike prospective corridor with multiple signature Cu-Au quartz veining. Surface channel samples 600m east of the mine assayed up to 6.4 g/t Au, while samples from the Lorraine mine open pit and mine dump showed assays up to 13.8 g/t Au. The corridor trends northeast, 12km from the historic Belleterre Mine, where Vior Inc is undertaking a 100km drill program.

The Lorraine project, host to the past-producing Lorraine mine, operated in the 1960s primarily focused on Cu-Ni. The wider Lorraine project and other areas within BAGB contain high-grade Cu-Ni±PGM mineralization. Pivotal is commencing a gold-focused work program, including detailed surface mapping and sampling, and a high-resolution UAV magnetic survey to define drill targets.

According to Ivan Fairhall, Pivotal’s Managing Director, these gold targets represent an exciting addition to the company’s Cu-Ni projects at BAGB, guiding them towards the next discovery. The company plans an aggressive summer field program to establish the continuity of the Au-Cu-quartz vein system adjacent to the Lorraine mine. The company seeks to expand on existing discoveries, while investigating the many other gabbroic intrusions for associated accumulations of similar high-grade mineralisation. With a robust copper resource and clear exploration pathway at Horden Lake, the company is broadening their program to BAGB projects where bonanza Cu, Ni and Au grades are guiding them towards their next discovery.