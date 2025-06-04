InVert Graphite Completes Acquisition, Appoints Leadership

InVert Graphite Limited (ASX: IVG) has announced the completion of its acquisition of Exceptional Graphite (Aust) Pty Ltd, along with the acquisition of South Australian exploration licenses EL6786 and EL6787. This encompasses the subsequent acquisition of Exceptional Graphite Resources Limited by Exceptional Graphite (Aust) Pty Ltd and Green Valley Resources Pty Ltd.

As part of the completion, InVert Graphite issued 76,757,576 Consideration Shares, as detailed in the company’s prospectus. Key leadership appointments have also been finalized, with Mr. Andrew Lawson appointed as Chief Executive Officer, effective June 3, 2025. The board will consider appointing him as Managing Director after a three-month probationary period.

Further board changes include the appointment of Mr. Andrew Boyd as Executive Director and Mr. Simon Taylor as Non-Executive Director, with Mr. Taylor slated to become Non-Executive Chairman within three months. Mr. Dominic Allen has transitioned from Executive Director to Non-Executive Director.

Hashimu Millanga, a vendor of Exceptional Graphite Resources Limited, has been appointed as Principal Geologist of Exceptional Graphite Resources Limited.

Following the completion of the acquisition and board changes, InVert Graphite intends to issue 3 Performance Shares to P2H Investment Limited (nominee of Mr. Millanga), 1,231,120 Chairman Options, 20,091,877 Director and Management Performance Options, and 15,000,000 Lead Manager Options. A further announcement will be made upon issuance of these options via an Appendix 3G filing.

Upon successful completion of the CEO’s probationary period, Mr. Lawson is proposed to be issued 8,223,881 Director and Management Performance Options pursuant to the Employee Incentive Plan.