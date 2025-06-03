Hot Stocks: Metals X, Lovisa, Minerals 260

Global equities rise on chip surge, easing trade fears; OECD warns on growth

Wall Street closed higher on Tuesday, buoyed by strong gains in semiconductor stocks and hopes for renewed dialogue between the US and China. The S&P 500 rose 0.58% to 5,970.37, the Dow added 214 points, and the Nasdaq led with a 0.81% gain. Nvidia jumped nearly 3%, briefly surpassing Microsoft in market value, while other chipmakers like Broadcom and Micron also rallied. Despite this optimism, the OECD issued a cautionary note, cutting its global growth outlook and forecasting just 1.6% US GDP growth in 2025—citing rising tariffs, weak investment, and inflation now expected to reach 3.9% next year.

In Europe, easing inflation has shifted expectations ahead of the ECB’s upcoming decision. Headline inflation fell to 1.9% in May, below target for the first time since September, fuelling bets on a 25 basis point rate cut. Meanwhile, the OECD also downgraded growth projections for Australia, the UK, and China, highlighting shared concerns including falling investment and rising debt. Brent crude rose 1.5% to US$65.60, while gold pulled back. The Australian dollar is buying 64.67 US cents, and SPI futures suggest a 24-point rise for the ASX at today’s open.

Metals X’s Partial Offer for Greentech

(ASX:MLX) Metals Xhas announced a pre-conditional voluntary cash partial offer to acquire 28% of Greentech Technology International Ltd (listed in Hong Kong), amounting to 382.5 million shares at HK$0.35 per share, for a total of HK$133.9 million. Greentech owns a 50% interest in the Renison Tin Mine in Tasmania via a subsidiary. The offer proceeds despite Greentech failing to meet pre-conditions laid out in an earlier possible offer letter. The offer is subject to regulatory approvals in Hong Kong. Metals X does not currently hold shares in Greentech.

Lovisa’s Executive Overhaul

(ASX:LOV) Lovisahas appointed John Cheston as its new Global CEO and Managing Director, effective 4 June 2025, following the departure of Victor Herrero. In a concurrent move, Mark McInnes has been named Executive Deputy Chairman. McInnes is currently the Global CEO of BB Retail Capital (which owns 39% of Lovisa) and will receive an annual cash salary of A$2 million. Chairman Brett Blundy praised McInnes’s experience and leadership. The Board is also considering the addition of a new independent non-executive director.

Minerals 260 Drilling Results at Bullabulling