Everest Metals Advances Rubidium Extraction Technology

Everest Metals Corporation (ASX:EMC) has achieved a significant milestone in rubidium extraction at its Mt Edon Critical Minerals Project in Western Australia. An engineering Scoping Study by Edith Cowan University highlights the success of Everest’s Direct Rubidium Extraction (DRE) technology, which has demonstrated up to 97% rubidium recovery. A provisional patent has been filed to protect this technology. With a high-grade maiden resource of 3.6 million tonnes at 0.22% Rb2O and 0.07% Li2O, the Mt Edon Project represents a substantial opportunity in the critical minerals sector.

Rubidium, a rare and valuable critical mineral, is vital for high-tech industries, including defence, aerospace, and communications. The global rubidium market is projected to grow from US$4.46 billion in 2023 to US$7.2 billion by 2032. Everest is actively pursuing strategic partnerships and funding opportunities, including applications to the Minerals Research Institute of Western Australia, to support the development of a commercial pilot plant. The company is also exploring joining the Defence Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC) to further its strategic goals. CEO Mark Caruso emphasized that the rubidium extraction results will pave the way for Australia’s first rubidium industry in Western Australia.