Metal Powder Works Boosts Production Capacity

Metal Powder Works (ASX:MPW) has achieved a significant milestone by doubling the capacity of its DirectPowder process, a patented technology for producing high-quality metal powders used in additive manufacturing and advanced applications. This advancement was achieved through tooling and process optimization without additional capital expenditure. The company also reported improvements in material utilization, minimizing waste and reducing production cycle time by up to 40%. These milestones support MPW’s strategy to scale its technology and meet growing demand, particularly within the U.S. Defense Industrial Base (DIB).

With these developments, Metal Powder Works expects to increase its production capacity to over 100 tonnes of copper, nickel aluminum bronze, and copper-nickel bronze alloys. The company has already supplied trial amounts of CuNi Bronze for U.S. naval applications. These alloys are highly valued for their resistance to seawater corrosion and overall durability. The North American copper-nickel market, valued at $594 million in 2022, is projected to reach $803 million by 2028, driven by expanding marine and industrial sectors. MPW also collaborated with HAMR Industries in 2024 to manufacture a representative valve body using CuNi powder and cold spray. The global metal powder market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8%, driven by increasing demand for additive manufacturing components in aerospace and defense.