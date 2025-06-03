Olympio Metals Identifies Significant Copper Mineralisation

Olympio Metals (ASX:OLY) has announced the discovery of extensive copper mineralisation at the Dasserat deposit within its Dufay Project in Québec, Canada. A recent diamond drilling program, encompassing 10 holes over 1,875 meters at the Chevrier and Dasserat targets, yielded encouraging results. Analysis of 912 samples revealed multiple zones of copper mineralisation spanning a strike length of 850 meters, with copper concentrations averaging between 0.09% and 0.12% and thicknesses ranging from 15 to 27 meters. Notably, drillhole DU-25-06 contained 0.35 meters of 1.64% copper between 83.95 and 84.3 meters.

Managing Director Sean Delaney expressed satisfaction with the discovery, highlighting the “significant” width and strike extent of the mineralisation. The company is currently evaluating the implications of this discovery, with ongoing consideration of the depth extent of the mineralised zone and its potential relationship to a nearby syenite porphyry. Further induced polarisation (IP) surveys are being considered to define the scale of disseminated copper mineralisation at depth. Olympio believes the success of IP and electromagnetic methods in accurately modeling copper-sulphide zones at Dasserat gives confidence in utilizing these methods at other priority targets across the Dufay Project. The Dufay Project is located near the Cadillac-Lake Larder Fault Zone, also known as the Cadillac Break, and Fokus Mining’s Galloway gold deposit.