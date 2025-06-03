NZAS to Increase Aluminium Production

Meridian Energy and New Zealand Aluminium Smelters (NZAS) have reached an agreement for NZAS to increase its production starting June 16, 2025. This ramp-up aims to conclude the current demand response measures earlier than initially planned, targeting completion by August 11, 2025, instead of the original November 25 deadline. The existing demand response, known as ‘option 4,’ will transition from its currently modified state of 50MW back to its standard 185MW.

Meridian will retain the ability to activate demand response options in the future, with ‘option 3’ (100MW) or option 4 (185MW) available from April 12, 2026. Following the production ramp-up, Meridian can also call for ‘option 1’ (25MW) no sooner than 60 days, and ‘option 2’ (50MW) no sooner than 90 days after the ramp up is complete. According to CEO designate Mike Roan, improved hydro storage levels in New Zealand provide confidence in the electricity supply for the coming winter, facilitating NZAS’s return to full operation. Roan also acknowledged NZAS’s support for New Zealand’s electricity system while producing renewable aluminium.