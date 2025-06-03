Mithril Finds High-Grade Gold, Silver Veins

Mithril Silver and Gold (MTH) has announced high-grade channel sampling results from its Target 5 area within the Copalquin property in Durango State, Mexico. The sampling program uncovered multiple northwest-trending parallel veins, extending up to 500 metres in length, within a 1.6 km wide corridor, located 1.5 km southwest of the existing Target 1 resource area. Key highlights include samples returning up to 5.36 g/t gold and 706 g/t silver. Additionally, sampling at lower elevations (650–900 m) revealed grades exceeding 1% copper, lead, and zinc. Mineralization has now been identified over 1,000 meters of vertical relief between Target 2 and Target 5, reinforcing the potential for a district-wide epithermal system. First-pass drilling at Targets 5 and 3 is scheduled for next quarter, pending completion of Target 1 resource update drilling and district-scale geological model refinement. John Skeet, MD and CEO of Mithril Silver and Gold, highlighted that these results confirm the effectiveness of their district-scale exploration strategy, with Target 5 emerging as a compelling new drill target. The Copalquin district, spanning 70 km², hosts numerous historic gold-silver mines and workings, with significant exploration potential and a maiden JORC resource at Target 1. Mithril aims to expand the resource footprint, demonstrating the district’s multi-million-ounce gold and silver potential.