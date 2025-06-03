Beyond the top 50: The case for small and mid caps

Kieran Kennedy, Portfolio Manager at Mirrabooka Investments (ASX:MIR), discusses the firm’s long-term investment strategy focused on small- and mid-cap Australian companies.

Formed 26 years ago, Mirrabooka was designed to give retail investors exposure to emerging businesses outside the ASX 50. Kennedy emphasises Mirrabooka’s deliberate, long-horizon approach, favouring companies with sustainable competitive advantages and strong, credible management with skin in the game.

He shares the example of EVT Ltd (formerly Amalgamated Holdings) as a case study of long-term value realisation.

Mirrabooka manages risk through diversification across 60–70 holdings and sectors, while gradually building positions in companies that prove themselves over time. Rather than chasing trends, the company lets organic exposure to growth areas like software and the energy transition emerge through company selection.

In the current volatile market, Kieran sees opportunity in the relative undervaluation of small- and mid-cap stocks compared to large-cap peers.