Hot Stocks: EMVision Medical Devices, Strickland Metals, Autosports Group

Wall Street holds steady as trade tensions resurface









US markets opened June with modest gains despite renewed global trade tensions. The S&P 500 rose 0.41% to 5,935.94, the Nasdaq gained 0.67% to close at 19,242.61, and the Dow added 35 points to reach 42,305.48. The session followed a strong May, where the S&P recorded its best monthly performance since late 2023, up over 6%, with the Nasdaq surging more than 9% and the Dow advancing around 4%.

Markets largely shrugged off news that China accused the US of breaching a recent trade deal, threatening the fragile truce negotiated in Geneva. A potential phone call between President Trump and President Xi Jinping later this week is now being closely watched. Separately, Trump’s decision to double steel tariffs from 25% to 50% drew sharp criticism from the EU but sent US steel stocks sharply higher—Cleveland-Cliffs jumped 23%, while Steel Dynamics and Nucor each gained around 10%. Brent crude climbed 3.65% to US$65.07 a barrel, while the Australian dollar was steady at 64.92 US cents.

What’s ahead in Australia









Markets are focused on the Fair Work Commission’s annual wage review, due at 10am AEST. NAB is forecasting a 3.5% increase, citing easing inflation now below 3%. At 11.30am, the RBA will release minutes from its May meeting, offering insight into policymakers’ thinking, followed by a speech at 1pm from Assistant Governor Sarah Hunter in Brisbane. The SPI futures are pointing to a 69-point rise at the open.

Company news





EMVision’s pivotal trial expansion

(ASX:EMV) EMVision Medical Deviceshas activated two additional trial sites—Mount Sinai in New York and Liverpool Hospital in Sydney—for its pivotal FDA De Novo validation trial of the emu™ bedside brain scanner. These bring the total number of activated trial sites to five, with a sixth to follow shortly. The trial targets 300 participants across haemorrhagic and other stroke types and aims to demonstrate >80% sensitivity and specificity for haemorrhage detection. CEO Scott Kirkland noted the significance of collaborating with globally recognised stroke centres in validating this point-of-care technology.

Strickland’s high-grade gold intercept at Rogozna

(ASX:STK) Strickland Metalsannounced a strong gold intercept from the Rogozna Project in Serbia, specifically at the Gradina Prospect. Drill-hole ZRSD25182 returned 62.7m at 3.5g/t Au, including a high-grade 27.8m at 6.3g/t. The company is rapidly advancing toward a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate by late 2025, supported by an intensive 50,000m drilling program involving seven rigs. With $34.8 million in cash and a $5 million strategic investment from Zijin Mining, Strickland is well-funded for continued exploration.

Autosports Group’s $350m refinancing deal