Lincoln Minerals Finds High Copper Concentrations

Lincoln Minerals (LML) has updated the market regarding its Minbrie Copper-Base Metals Project on South Australia’s Eyre Peninsula. Recent re-logging and assaying of historical diamond core continue to unveil a significantly more complex and prospective mineral system than initially understood. A total of 28 historical holes were examined, with 1,775 metres of core re-logged, 620 portable XRF (pXRF) readings collected and 224 core intervals selected for laboratory assay. These activities highlight Lincoln’s strategy’s effectiveness in unlocking latent value from legacy drilling data by applying modern analytical techniques, enabling rapid and cost-efficient assessment of Minbrie’s copper and base metal potential. The company is systematically assessing a 7km corridor of sulphide-bearing stratigraphy, segmented into Northern, Central, and Southern sections.

Chief Executive Officer, Jonathon Trewartha, commented that the exploration team continues to reveal a mineral system at Minbrie that is significantly more complex and prospective than initially understood.

One key finding is a strong correlation between discovery hole BUDD192 and hole BURCD030. pXRF analysis identified bornite within a vein just four metres from the end of BURCD030, with copper readings reaching up to 3.03% at 274m down hole. This has elevated BURCD030 to a priority drill target.

Re-logging has also confirmed four distinct generations of sulphide mineralization, suggesting a dynamic multi-phase hydrothermal system, enhancing the project’s prospectivity. Confirmed minerals include bornite, chalcopyrite, sphalerite, galena, and pentlandite. Assay results from 224 selected intervals are pending, with drill targets to be finalized by the end of June and drilling planned for H2 2025. Lincoln Minerals hosted an investor webinar on Wednesday, 28 May 2025 to provide an update on recent advancements at its Minbrie Copper-Zinc Project in South Australia, along with progress across its broader project portfolio.