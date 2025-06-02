ECP Emerging Growth Extends Management Agreement

ECP Emerging Growth Ltd (ASX: ECP) has announced the renewal of its Investment Management Agreement with ECP Asset Management Pty Ltd for another five years. This extension, effective as of June 2, 2025, ensures the continued management of ECP Emerging Growth’s portfolio by ECP Asset Management under the same terms and conditions as the original agreement. According to the announcement, the renewal adheres to Clause 6.2 of the existing agreement.

ECP Emerging Growth targets investors seeking medium- to long-term capital appreciation and a higher risk profile. The company’s portfolio consists of Australian small to mid-cap companies that are listed but not included in the S&P/ASX50 index. These companies are selected based on their growth potential and proven track record of achieving their initial objectives.

ECP Asset Management is a boutique investment manager focusing on delivering long-term value through quality growth investing. The firm employs a disciplined, research-driven approach to identify high-quality companies possessing sustainable competitive advantages, strong management teams, and long-term growth prospects. Notably, ECP Asset Management received the 2024 Golden Bull Award for Best Large-Cap Australian Equities Manager. This award underscores the manager’s expertise and performance in the Australian equities market. The continued partnership between ECP Emerging Growth and ECP Asset Management signals a commitment to maintaining a consistent investment strategy and leveraging ECP Asset Management’s expertise in identifying and nurturing emerging growth companies.