ABx Group Advances Rare Earths Separation

ABx Group (ASX:ABX) is making strides in the development of its rare earths separation technology, particularly through the Alcore pilot plant project in Tasmania. According to Managing Director Dr. Mark Cooksey, the company is actively progressing with site preparations and collaborating with engineering partners and contractors to ensure timely delivery and commissioning of the plant. The Alcore technology represents a clean technology solution for processing rare earths, a sector of increasing strategic importance globally.

The pilot plant is a key step towards commercializing ABx’s innovative approach. The company’s focus is on refining its Alcore technology for rare earths processing, with the goal of establishing a sustainable and efficient production pathway. This development is significant for Australia, potentially positioning the nation as a key player in the rare earths supply chain. Investors and industry stakeholders are closely watching the project’s progress, anticipating its impact on the rare earths market and the broader technology sector. The full interview provides further insights into ABx’s production plans and the future of rare earths separation in Australia.