Perenti Secures $1.1B Mining Contract

Perenti’s joint venture subsidiary, Underground Mining Services Burkina Faso (UMS), has been awarded a substantial $1.1 billion contract by Endeavour Mining’s subsidiary, SEMAFO Burkina Faso. The five-year contract, commencing June 1, 2025, tasks UMS with underground development, production, and related mining services at the Mana complex. The focus will be on the Siou and Wana prospects, known for their high-grade gold deposits within Burkina Faso’s Houndé Greenstone Belt.

UMS will build upon the work already conducted by African Underground Mining Services Burkina Faso, which has provided underground mining support at Mana since 2018. Perenti CEO Mark Norwell highlighted the contract’s alignment with the company’s FY25 guidance and its expected strong contribution in FY26 and subsequent years. The partnership with Dynamic Mining Supply aims to bolster local procurement, employment, and skills development within Burkina Faso. This contract reinforces Perenti’s position as a major global mining services provider, with a market capitalization of $1.46 billion.