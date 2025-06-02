Firetail Acquires Options on Nevada, Dakota Gold

Firetail Resources (ASX:FTL) has secured exclusive options to acquire 80% of the Excelsior Springs and Bella gold projects. The Excelsior Springs Project, located in Nevada’s Walker Lane Trend, has a history of high-grade production. The Walker Lane Trend hosts multiple past and current gold mines, including AngloGold Ashanti’s Silicon/Merlin Project and Kinross Gold’s Round Mountain Mine. Firetail entered into a binding option agreement with Athena Gold Corp (CSE:ATHA) for Excelsior.

The Bella Project is located in South Dakota within the Homestake Gold Belt, a region with a significant gold production history. Firetail entered into a binding option agreement with Badlands Resources (TSX:BLDS) for Bella. According to Firetail, extensive small-scale mining has occurred across the Bella project area, evidenced by over 37,000 mining disturbances. Firetail Managing Director Glenn Poole stated the acquisitions complement the company’s portfolio and diversifies exposure to gold and copper prices. Poole highlighted Excelsior’s drill-proven opportunity and Bella’s location within the Homestake mine area as reasons for the acquisitions.