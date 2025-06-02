Qantas Expands Network with New Mining Routes

Qantas (ASX:QAN) is set to introduce new routes from Perth to Newcastle and Hobart, significantly enhancing connectivity for Western Australia’s crucial mining sector. Starting in September, QantasLink will become the sole airline offering direct flights between Perth and Newcastle, operating three times weekly and providing over 45,000 seats annually. This service caters specifically to FIFO (fly-in fly-out) workers and mining customers, facilitating non-stop air travel into Western Australia.

Additionally, Qantas is reinstating the direct Perth-Hobart service, which had been suspended since 2023. This route will also operate three times a week for most of the year, adding an additional 32,000 seats annually. These flights will utilize QantasLink’s Airbus A319 aircraft, equipped with 150 economy seats and currently used for intra-Western Australia flights, particularly serving the resources sector. According to QantasLink CEO Rachel Yangoyan, these direct services will not only boost tourism but also improve travel options for resource sector employees nationwide. Perth Airport’s Chief Commercial and Aviation Officer Kate Holsgrove highlighted Qantas’s commitment to Western Australia, emphasizing the routes’ convenience for both business and leisure travelers and their potential to increase tourism between Western Australia, New South Wales, and Tasmania.