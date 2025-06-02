Venture Downunder to Boost WA Capital

The Western Australian Government is set to host Venture Downunder in August 2025, aiming to strengthen the state’s venture capital ecosystem and highlight innovation investment opportunities. This event, now in its eighth year, is expected to attract over 100 venture capital investors from Australia and New Zealand to Western Australia. The goal is to facilitate meaningful discussions and knowledge exchange, cultivating relationships that will drive investment and growth for WA startups and the broader local economy.

The venture capital event is designed to promote in-depth discussions and knowledge sharing to build relationships that translate into real investment and growth into WA startups and the local economy. Furthermore, the state government’s $45 million investment in venture capital firms through the WA Venture Capital (WAVC) initiative, announced in 2024, is projected to generate over $150 million in investments into local startups. This initiative not only aids local companies in securing capital within Western Australia but also encourages companies to establish their base in the State. Venture Downunder will take place in the Swan Valley region from August 5-8, 2025.