Nordic Resources Expands Gold Equivalent Inventory

Nordic Resources (ASX:NNL) has significantly increased its gold equivalent resource inventory at the Kiimala Trend in Finland, now totaling 147,000 ounces. This expansion encompasses eight drilled and four un-drilled prospects along a 15km discontinuous trend. Key drill intersections include 122.4m at 1.52 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 0.12% copper from 57.2m, and 79.8m at 1.85g/t gold and 0.18% copper from 172.8m. Historical metallurgical testing indicates that up to 85% of the estimated gold content is cyanide-leachable.

With a market capitalization of $14.45 million, Nordic Resources now boasts a total resource inventory of 961,800 ounces at 1.11g/t gold equivalent across its Kiimala and Kopsa projects. This comprises 23.2 million tonnes at 1.09g/t gold equivalent. The company plans drilling at the Angesneva prospect, located 40km from the Kopsa Project, to further explore prospective parallel structures and aims to make its resource estimate JORC-compliant. The Hirsikangas Gold Project is currently under review. Executive Director Robert Wrixon emphasized that the updated resource inventory at Kiimala Trend, coupled with its proximity to Kopsa, significantly enhances regional development options. Nordic Resources focuses on developing gold, copper, and nickel deposits in Finland.