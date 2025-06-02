Connected Minerals Eyes Rare Earth Potential

Connected Minerals (ASX:CML) is gearing up for its inaugural exploration program at the Pallingup project, located in Western Australia’s Great Southern Region. A key aspect of this program is the investigation of potential rare earth element (REE) deposits. Aeromagnetic surveys have identified up to two carbonatites within the project area, geological formations that can host significant REE concentrations. The Pallingup project encompasses a granted exploration license of 45km2 and an application for an additional 43km2, making it a substantial exploration ground. The company anticipates commencing the program in January 2026, pending successful land access agreements with local landowners.

While Pallingup holds promise, exploration at the Civilisation Bore and Mt Genoa Projects in Pilbara yielded disappointing results. CEO Warrick Clent stated the company is reviewing these projects and associated budgets to reduce future expenditure. Connected Minerals, with a market capitalization of $7.57 million, continues to evaluate its asset portfolio to optimize capital allocation. The Pallingup project benefits from seasonal cropping cycles, with exploration typically conducted between January and May. The company is actively negotiating land access agreements in preparation for the upcoming exploration season.