Hot Stocks: Predictive Discovery, Cobalt Blue, Origin Energy, Jade Gas

Here’s a look at some of the stories that made the news this week.

Predictive Discovery – Argo and Bokoro Permits Revoked (28 May 2025)

(ASX:PDI) Predictive Discoveryannounced that its Argo and Bokoro exploration permits in Guinea were among over 100 licences revoked by the country’s Ministry of Mines and Geology. The company had applied for extensions in 2021 and 2023 and has not yet received formal notice, but intends to appeal under Guinea’s Mining Code. The affected permits represent only a small fraction of PDI’s total resource base; critically, the core Bankan Gold Project permits remain intact and are advancing through the exploitation permit process. The news highlights ongoing political and tenure risk in the region but does not yet affect the company’s primary development asset.

Cobalt Blue – Glencore Supply Deal for Kwinana Refinery (29 May 2025)

(ASX:COB) Cobalt Blue Holdingshas signed a contract with Glencore to supply up to 50% of the cobalt feedstock for its Kwinana Cobalt Refinery over three years. The deal will initially source 3,750 tonnes of cobalt hydroxide from Glencore’s DRC operations, with pricing linked to industry benchmarks. This supply agreement is a major de-risking step for the refinery project, which aims to produce high-grade cobalt sulphate for battery and industrial markets. Cobalt Blue is also in talks with other suppliers to meet remaining feedstock needs and has reaffirmed its commitment to ESG standards. The project is part of Australia’s broader strategy to build sovereign capacity in critical minerals processing.

Origin Energy – FY25 Guidance Update (26 May 2025)

(ASX:ORG) Origin Energyupgraded its FY25 Energy Markets underlying EBITDA guidance to $1.3–1.4bn, narrowing toward the high end of its prior range due to strong wholesale generation, favourable market conditions, and lower green certificate costs. However, its share of Octopus Energy earnings is now forecast as a loss of $0–100m, reversing earlier guidance, primarily due to unseasonably warm UK weather and unresolved accounting issues related to past government subsidies. Despite the downgrade, Octopus continues to grow rapidly, particularly outside the UK and in its Kraken software platform, which now serves 74 million accounts globally.

Jade Gas – First Commercial Gas Production in Mongolia (26 May 2025)