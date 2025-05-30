Arcadia Minerals Identifies Critical Minerals Potential

Arcadia Minerals (ASX:AM7) has announced promising stream sediment sampling results from its TVC Lithium & Tantalum and TVC Nickel and PGE Projects in Namibia. A total of 97 samples were collected across the Tantalite Valley Ultra Mafic Intrusive Complex (TVC Complex), revealing elevated levels of gold, cobalt, chromium, copper, nickel, palladium, and platinum.

The sampling program aimed to pinpoint new mineralization source areas within the TVC Complex to guide future exploration and drilling. Results highlighted previously unknown potential source rocks. Anomalous lithium values were found along the TVC Complex’s northwestern margins, including one linked to Mining License 223 (Swanson Mining Project).

Historical drilling in the area showed intercepts of up to 0.65% Ni and 0.16% Cu over 16 meters. Follow-up work confirmed grades up to 0.71% Ni, 0.28% Cu, 0.84 g/t Pd, and 0.4 g/t Pt. The stream sediment analysis indicates that nickel, platinum, copper, and gold mineralization are associated with drainage areas throughout the Tantalite Valley Complex.

An orientation BLEG sampling program is complete, with results pending. CEO Philip le Roux stated the results confirm the Tantalite Valley Complex’s exploration potential for critical mineral discoveries. The findings will help guide future exploration and discussions with parties interested in potential joint ventures.