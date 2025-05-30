Dropsuite Acquired by NinjaOne; Delisting Imminent

Dropsuite Limited (ASX: DSE) announced the successful implementation of its scheme of arrangement with NinjaOne Australia Pty Ltd, finalizing the acquisition of all issued shares. As of today, May 30, 2025, Dropsuite shareholders have received $5.90 per Dropsuite share held on the Scheme Record Date, May 16, 2025. Consequently, significant changes have occurred within Dropsuite’s board of directors. All existing directors have resigned, and Christopher Matarese, Salvatore Sferlazza, Melanie Leydin, and Bill Kyriacou have been appointed. Additionally, Kobe Lizheng has stepped down as company secretary, with Bill Kyriacou assuming the role.

Trading of Dropsuite shares on the ASX was suspended on May 14, 2025. Dropsuite intends to be removed from the official ASX list before the market opens on Monday, June 2, 2025. Shareholders seeking more information about the scheme can contact the Dropsuite Shareholder Information Line. Dropsuite’s cloud software platform enabled businesses to easily backup, recover and protect their important business information.

The acquisition marks a significant shift for Dropsuite, integrating it into NinjaOne’s operations and ending its independent presence on the ASX. The shareholder payout represents a concrete return for investors, while the change in leadership signals a new strategic direction under NinjaOne’s ownership. The delisting from the ASX concludes Dropsuite’s chapter as a publicly traded company, transitioning it into a privately held entity within the NinjaOne group. This move reflects the ongoing consolidation within the cloud software sector, with larger entities acquiring specialized firms to enhance their service offerings and market reach.