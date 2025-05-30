Austco Healthcare Limited (ASX:AHC) has finalized its acquisition of G&S Technologies Ltd, a New Zealand-based healthcare and security communications business. This acquisition supports Austco’s strategy to strengthen its direct sales capabilities, accelerate growth, and enhance its range of solutions within the healthcare market. G&S Technologies, an established Austco Nurse Call reseller, specializes in installation, service, and maintenance of nurse call systems, real-time location systems (RTLS), CCTV, access control, and other integrated security and communication systems. With over 100 employees, 200 customers, and 5,000 projects, G&S Technologies has a strong presence in New Zealand’s North Island, particularly in healthcare and aged care.

The acquisition involved an upfront cash payment of NZ$7,966,035, funded from Austco’s existing cash reserves. Additional payments include working capital adjustments and an earnout payment based on the performance of G&S Technologies through December 31, 2026. The earnout will be calculated as 3.5 times the annualized EBITDA achieved during this period, less the initial upfront cash payment. Up to 75% of the earnout payment may be settled in Austco Healthcare Limited scrip, at Austco’s discretion, with the balance paid in cash. The acquisition signifies Austco’s commitment to expanding its market presence and service offerings in the healthcare sector. Austco Healthcare Limited is an international provider of healthcare communication and clinical workflow management solutions with subsidiaries in six countries, serving markets including Australia, New Zealand, Canada, UK, USA, Asia, and the Middle East.