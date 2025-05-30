Axel REE Restructures Management Amid Brazil Transition

Axel REE (ASX:AXL) is undergoing a corporate and management restructure as it transitions from a pure exploration company to a potential developer of rare earth elements (REE) and gallium. Fernando Tallarico, the Managing Director, has resigned, effective May 31, 2025. The company acknowledged Tallarico’s pivotal role in Axel’s IPO and the early exploration phases of its Brazilian portfolio. The restructuring aims to bolster operational capabilities in Brazil, particularly at the Caladão Project in Minas Gerais, while simultaneously building its Australian-based leadership team. Key appointments include Antonio de Castro as consulting Chief Geologist and José Roberto Souza as Operations Manager in Brazil. De Castro brings 44 years of experience, including a stint with Western Mining Corporation. Axel has also initiated an executive search for an Australian-based managing director to guide the company through its next growth phase. This strategic shift indicates Axel REE’s commitment to advancing its rare earth and gallium projects toward development and production.