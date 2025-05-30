Orbminco Advances Copper-Gold Exploration in Mongolia

Orbminco (ASX:OB1) has initiated geophysical surveying at its Bronze Fox Copper-Gold Project in Mongolia’s Southern Gobi region, preparing for a drilling program slated for Q3 2025. The 175km2 project targets the West Kasulu and Shuteen North prospects, utilizing induced polarization and ground gravity surveys. Previous sampling at West Kasulu indicates a high-grade copper-gold extension, while Shuteen North shows extensive copper mineralization. The company highlights the project’s prospectivity, noting its proximity to the Tsagaan Suvarga and Kharmagtai deposits.

The Bronze Fox Project operates under a joint venture with Kincora Copper (ASX:KCC), enabling Orbminco to earn up to an 80% stake by investing US$4 million over five years, with the option to acquire 100% interest thereafter. Ralf Kriege, Orbminco’s Managing Director, emphasized the growing attention toward Mongolian copper-gold projects, particularly in the Southern Gobi belt, citing future copper supply concerns. With a market capitalization of $4.79 million, Orbminco positions itself as the last independent foreign-listed explorer in the region.