8I Holdings Reports Net Loss

8I Holdings Limited (ASX: 8IH) announced a net loss attributable to members of S$1.09 million for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, a notable shift from the previous year’s profit of S$92,403 from continuing operations. This downturn primarily stems from a significant 75.6% decline in investment gains, which fell from S$707,399 to S$172,912. The company attributed this decrease to heightened global market volatility, particularly in the final quarter, triggered by the announcement of broad-based U.S. tariffs impacting equity valuations.

The group’s investment strategy, focused on proprietary fund investment following the divestment of operational businesses, faced headwinds as a result of these market conditions. Despite a reduction in administrative expenses from S$1.60 million to S$1.19 million through cost-control measures, these savings were insufficient to offset the income decline. Other income also decreased from S$1.14 million to S$0.14 million. The company maintained a conservative, no-leverage risk management approach throughout the year, which helped protect capital during turbulent periods.

While losses from discontinued operations were eliminated in FY2025 (compared to S$2.29 million in FY2024), the overall financial performance reflects the challenges posed by the evolving macroeconomic landscape. Net tangible assets per security decreased from S$0.038 to S$0.033. Total assets stood at S$11.8 million, down from S$13.5 million in the prior year. Looking ahead, 8I Holdings will focus on disciplined capital allocation and prudent risk management, targeting opportunities in technology, healthcare, and clean energy sectors while maintaining a conservative risk profile.