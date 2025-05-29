Solis Minerals (ASX:SLM) Chairman Chris Gale has increased his investment in the company through the purchase of additional shares. Gale, via his advisory firm Allegra Capital, acquired 200,000 chess depositary interests (CDIs) for approximately $19,776. This increases Gale’s indirect ownership to 824,600 CDIs through Allegra Capital, alongside 588,235 CDIs held via his super fund, and a direct holding of 531,250 CDIs. His total shareholding is valued at approximately $194,409, based on the current share price of $0.10.

Gale’s investment comes as Solis Minerals advances its exploration projects in South America, including the Cinto Copper Project in Peru, the Borborema Lithium Project in Brazil, and the Il Este and Ilo Norte Copper Projects, also in Peru. Solis Minerals, which has a market capitalization of $14.1 million, is focused on critical minerals exploration. Gale’s background includes founding Latin Resources (ASX:LRS), which was acquired by Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS) for $600 million, and his chairmanship of Oar Resources (ASX:OAR). His increased stake in Solis Minerals could indicate confidence in the company’s future prospects and its South American projects.